Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files nomination after 6-hour wait

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might not have to wait for anything at least after he was catapulted into politics but on Monday, he had to wait for six hours to file his nomination.

Kejriwal, who could not file his papers from New Delhi on Monday as he was held up in a roadshow, had landed up in the office for filing the nomination at around 12:20 PM but could submit his papers only at around 6:30 PM, as there was a queue of candidates.

He was 45th in the queue to file his nomination. At the venue, some candidates said that they would not allow him to jump queue while the Chief Minister himself said he was not willing to do so.

In the afternoon, he tweeted, "waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy."

However, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA had another story to tell. "Around 35 candidates sitting at RO office with CM, without proper nomination papers, without even 10 proposers. They are calling their proposers on phone to come. They are insisting unless their papers are complete and they file nomination, they won't allow the Chief Minister to file nomination," he tweeted.

As the wait continued, AAP tweeted from its official handle, " you can stall him you cannot stop him."

There were concerns among his supporters as the deadline for filing the nomination paper was 3 PM but the returning officer clarified that those prospective candidates who have taken token before the deadline would be allowed to submit their papers and all will be valid subject to they submitting proper documents.

Kejriwal's main opponents from Congress (Romesh Sabharwal) and BJP (Sunil Yadav) too submitted their documents.

"People need a local MLA, not a Chief Minister. They want their representative to stay with them. Arvind Kejriwal left this area and bought a house in Civil Lines. He doesn't spend time with people here. People have to make an appointment to meet and tell their problems. This election will be local versus others," Yadav said.