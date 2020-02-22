Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia's names dropped from Melania Trump's school visit event

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are unlikely to be present at a Delhi government school on Tuesday when US first lady Melania Trump comes calling.

There was considerable heartburn within the AAP and the Delhi government when Kejriwal and Sisodia's names were missing from the draft plans for Melania's visit to one of the state-run schools which have been talked about for the sea change they underwent during the AAP rule.

Kejriwal and Sisodia were hoping to take Melania on a tour of the school and also be present at the Happiness Class, dubbed as a success story in the education sector.

“We have got a request from them (from the US embassy). We have told them that if they want to come, they are welcome. But I cannot tell you details about the school,” Sisodia said here on Saturday.

AAP leaders made their displeasure known over Kejriwal and Sisodia being dropped from the event, prompting the BJP to ask the Delhi government not to politicise the issue.

“We just want to say that we should not do petty politics on this… We don’t influence the US on who to invite or not,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters here.