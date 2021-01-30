Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, saying his principles of truth and non-violence are still relevant through which any struggle for rights can be won.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

सत्य, अहिंसा, धैर्य, साहस और सत्याग्रह। बड़ी से बड़ी शक्तियों को अप्रभावी करने वाले गांधी जी के ये सिद्धांत आज भी उतने ही प्रासंगिक हैं, जिनसे अधिकारों की कोई भी लड़ाई जीती जा सकती है। पूज्य बापू जी के स्मृति दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/zS5LTbUDEs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2021

"Truth, non-violence, patience, bravery and 'Satyagrah'. These principles of Gandhiji that rendered ineffective bigger powers are relevant even today, through which any struggle for rights can be won," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.