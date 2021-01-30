Kejriwal pays tributes to Gandhi on death anniversary

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 30 2021, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 12:50 ist
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, saying his principles of truth and non-violence are still relevant through which any struggle for rights can be won.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day. 

"Truth, non-violence, patience, bravery and 'Satyagrah'. These principles of Gandhiji that rendered ineffective bigger powers are relevant even today, through which any struggle for rights can be won," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Arvind Kerjriwal
Mahatma Gandhi
Nathuram Godse

What's Brewing

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

 