Delhi CM Kejriwal to review Covid-19 situation today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold meeting to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi

The national capital recorded 335 Covid-19 deaths in a day and 19,133 new cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 16:57 ist
The meeting will be held at the Kejriwal's residence. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital in a meeting that will be be held later in the day, an official said.

Read more: Supply 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily, don't make us go firm: SC tells Centre

The meeting, to be held at the chief minister's residence, will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, health secretary and all the district magistrates, the official said.

The national capital recorded 335 Covid-19 deaths in a day and 19,133 new cases even as the positivity rate dropped below 25 per cent for the first time since April 18, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Thursday. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Manish Sisodia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

 