Delhi CM hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of 'corona warrior' who succumbed to virus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 21 2020, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 16:28 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hands over a cheque of Rs 1 crore. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of a sanitation worker who recently died of Covid-19, and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as an ex-gratia to them.

Talking to reporters during his visit in North Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla area, Kejriwal said that sanitation worker Raju contracted the infection when he was on Covid-19 duty and died while serving the people of Delhi.

"We are proud of such 'corona warriors' who are sacrificing their lives while saving the citizens of Delhi," he said.

The chief minister said that his government will provide all possible assistance to Raju's family.

