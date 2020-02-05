Delhi CM Kejriwal invites Amit Shah for public debate

Delhi CM Kejriwal invites BJP's Amit Shah for public debate

  • Feb 05 2020, 14:47pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 14:47pm ist
AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited Home Minister Amit Shah for a public debate on any issue, saying the people of Delhi wanted to know why should they vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls.

He also questioned why the BJP did not clear roads near Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law is underway for nearly two months

