Delhi Congress chief, workers detained during farmer protests

Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including its president Anil Kumar, were detained by police on Monday during a protest against Farm Bills at Rajghat.

Kumar said a protest march from Rajghat to Raj Niwas was also scheduled but police detained party leaders and workers before it could begin.

"We wanted to submit a memorandum to the Lt governor against the farm bills passed by Parliament but we were detained by the police. The Congress will not rest till the Modi government withdraws its anti-farmer bills," he said.

According to a senior police officer, several Congress workers were detained.

The detained protesters were taken to a stadium in Hari Nagar, Delhi Congress leader Parvez Alam said.