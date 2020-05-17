Delhi Congress prez alleges detention, cops deny charge

Delhi Congress president alleges detention, cops deny charge

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2020, 14:09 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 14:09 ist
 Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar. Credit: Twitter screengrab (Ch_AnilKumarINC)

 Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Sunday alleged that he was detained by police for "helping migrant workers", a charge denied by a senior police official.

"Police came to my home from the New Ashok Nagar police station in the morning today. Police told me that I was being detained but no reason was given for doing so," he said.

Kumar said police kept asking him if he had gone to the Ghazipur border on Saturday.

"The Congress is providing help to the starving migrant workers that’s why I went to the Ghazipur border yesterday. People will not spare these governments that are detaining us for helping migrant workers," the Congress leader said.

However, a senior police official said Kumar was only questioned and asked to remain at home.

"We were patrolling in the area when we came to know through some migrants that Anil Kumar had assured them some help in migrating to their native place. So, we requested him to remain at home and not venture out," the official added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Anil Kumar
Coronavirus lockdown
migrant workers
Congress
Delhi

What's Brewing

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 