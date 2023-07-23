Delhi Congress stages protest against Manipur violence, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

The Delhi Congress on Sunday staged a silent protest here against the ethnic clashes in Manipur and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Several leaders and workers of the Congress gathered at the Jantar Mantar in the heart of the city for the "Maun Satyagraha Dharna".

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary said through the protest, the Congress party is highlighting the issues affecting the common people.

"You can take away Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, his house but he won't be afraid. Through 'Maun Satyagraha', Congress party is bringing the issues of common people before the government," Chaudhary said.

Gandhi, the former Congress president, was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Chaudhary said there have been “attacks on the Constitution” and the Congress will continue to raise the issues of unemployment and inflation inside as well as outside Parliament.

Today, we have gathered here to raise our demand that the central government must reply to questions being raised on these issues, he claimed.

Slamming the BJP for comparing the situation in strife-torn Manipur with Rajasthan -- where the Congress is in power -- Chaudhary said, "BJP should be ashamed of itself".

Scores of people have lost their lives and several others injured since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.