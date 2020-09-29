Delhi cop arrested for allegedly killing father-in-law

Delhi cop arrested for allegedly shooting at female friend, killing father-in-law

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2020, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 14:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Police has arrested its sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya who allegedly shot at and injured his female friend here and later also killed his father-in-law in Rohtak, officials said on Tuesday.

"Sandeep Dahiya has been arrested. He was picked up from Rohini. He is being interrogated and will be produced before the magistrate concerned,” a senior police official said.

Dahiya (35) was posted at Lahori Gate police station from December 21, 2017.

He had joined the Delhi Police in 2006 as a constable and became a sub-inspector in 2010 after clearing an examination.

According to the Delhi Police, Dahiya had on Sunday allegedly shot at his woman friend during a quarrel with her in his car in north Delhi's Alipur.

He was on the run after this incident and allegedly also shot dead his 60-year-old father-in-law outside his house in Haryana's Rohtak on Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi Police
Arrested

What's Brewing

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

 