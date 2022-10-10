Delhi cops file FIR against organisers of 'hate speech' event in Dilshad Garden

An FIR has been filed against the organisers of an event in the national capital where some speakers allegedly had made some hate speeches, Delhi Police said on Monday.

"An FIR has been registered against the organisers under IPC Sec 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for not taking permission from police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R Sathiyasundaram.

The event was organised by several Hindu right outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

Its spokesperson Vinod Bansal said he has not received any information about the FIR.

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma courted controversy on Sunday after he allegedly called for total boycott of a community at an event held to protest the killing of a Hindu youth in northeast Delhi.

Manish (19) was stabbed to death in Sundar Nagri earlier this month.

Police have arrested all the accused in the case -- Aalam, Bilal and Faizan -- and have said they killed the youth in an old rivalry.

In a purported video of the event, Verma could be heard saying, "Wherever you find them, there is only one way to straighten them out -- total boycott. Do you agree with me?"

The Delhi Police had on Sunday said it is obtaining the details of the event held in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden and added that no permission was taken for organising it.