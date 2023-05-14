Delhi cops save woman, child from burning home

Delhi cops' heroism saves woman and child from burning home, husband dies

Meanwhile, seven fire tenders and CATS ambulance also reached the spot and the fire was extinguished

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 23:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Delhi Police officials displayed bravery to save the life of a woman and her son trapped in their fire-stricken residence, but her husband perished in the blaze, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that they got a call of the incident in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar at around 11.17 pm on Saturday, and a police team was sent to the spot and the Fire Department was also informed. The whole area was cordoned off by the police to avoid any untoward incident.

The fire was on the fourth floor residence and the family was trapped there but the owner Pramod Kumar's wife Manpreet Kaur and his one and a half year old son were saved by quick-thinking police officials, especially SI Mukesh and Head Constable Desh Raj.

Also Read | Fire destroys 20 shops, property worth over Rs 1 crore in Assam

"Unfortunately, Pramod Kumar died in the fire," the police said.

Meanwhile, seven fire tenders and CATS ambulance also reached the spot and the fire was extinguished.

A crime team and FSL team were also called to the spot. During enquiry, it was revealed that only ground floor and fourth floor are occupied by families.

"Pramod Kumar was present at his flat at the time of the incident while his wife and their child had gone to the residence of the mother-in-law who lives next to their home - on the same floor - 15 minutes earlier on his request. The PCR call was made by a neighbour. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the police official said.

The incident has left the residents of the building in a state of shock and mourning.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Fire
Fire Accident
Delhi Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit

You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit

I'll work to uphold CBI motto: Director Praveen Sood

I'll work to uphold CBI motto: Director Praveen Sood

Chile's firefighting goats protect a native forest

Chile's firefighting goats protect a native forest

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

 