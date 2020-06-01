Delhi coronavirus cases go over 20,000

Delhi coronavirus cases go over 20,000

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 20:53 ist
Representative image

Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 20,000-mark on Monday though the cases fell below 1,000-mark for the first time after four days while death toll touched 523.

The capital reported 990 cases, compared to 1,295, the highest for a single day on Sunday. Since May 28, Delhi has been witnessing over 1,000 cases every day. 

According to the medical bulletin, 50 more deaths were added to the toll, taking the total over 500. Of this, 12 got reported in the past 24 hours.

It said 268 more patients were discharged taking the total recoveries to 8,746. At present, 11,565 are under treatment of which 6,238 are in home isolation.

The national capital has conducted 2.17 lakh tests, including 4,753 fresh samples.

 

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

