Delhi coronavirus cases rise by 206, no deaths for 3rd day

Delhi on Tuesday had over 200 Covid-19 positive cases but no deaths were reported for the third consecutive day, a medical bulletin said.

With 206 cases, the number has now risen to 3,314 while the death toll remained at 54. During the day, 201 people were discharged with number now rising to 1,078 while 2,182 are still undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Past three days have witnessed large number of cases -- 296 on Sunday, 193 on Monday and 206 on Tuesday. Delhi had crossed the 3,000-mark on Monday.

Last week, the daily numbers had been below 150 mark.

So far, Delhi has conducted samples of 43,370 people out of which, 36,195 were tested negative. Results of 3,295 are still pending. During the past 24 hours, 2,256 samples were tested.

Three more localities have been added to the containment zones, taking the total to 101. At least, 4.29 lakh people are living in these zones. Authorities have so far sent samples of 6,972 people till Tuesday. At least 273, according to statistics available till Monday, have tested positive among them

During a video conference to review the situation in the capital, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the number of hotspots in the capital are high and efforts should be taken to bring it down. He said experts had suggestedd that there is a need to increase the periphery of sealed areas to fight Covid-19 better.

Vardhan also expressed concern over the high number of healthcare professionals being tested positive for Covid-19. Around 225 healthcare professionals in government and private hospitals have tested positive for Covid-19.

Delhi government also launched a portal -- www.delhifightscorona.in --for all Covid-19 related updates and information. The website has the list and geo-locations of containment zones, testing facilities, ration shops, temporary relief centres and hunger relief centres of Delhi.

It also features a daily tracker of the number of Covid-19 cases and testing statistics of the national capital. It also offers a single window for people to apply for ration e-coupons and e-passes.

The website has videos explaining Covid-19 along with do's and don'ts.