Couple breaches security at Rashtrapati Bhawan, held

Delhi couple breaches security at Rashtrapati Bhawan, held

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2021, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 13:07 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

A couple was arrested after they breached security at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"The incident happened two days back when the couple had attempted to barge into one of the entrances of Rashtrapati Bhawan," Delhi Police was quoted as saying any news agency ANI.

Delhi Police said that the couple was under the influence of liquor and they were arrested after an FIR was lodged. 

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

rashtrapati bhawan
New Delhi
India News
Delhi Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway

DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

 