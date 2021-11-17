Delhi couple breaches security at Rashtrapati Bhawan, held

A couple was arrested after they breached security at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
"The incident happened two days back when the couple had attempted to barge into one of the entrances of Rashtrapati Bhawan," Delhi Police was quoted as saying any news agency ANI.
— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021
Delhi Police said that the couple was under the influence of liquor and they were arrested after an FIR was lodged.
More to follow...
