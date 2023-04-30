Delhi court convicts AAP MLA for assaulting school principal

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted AAP MLA Abdul Rehman for criminally intimidating and assaulting a government school principal in 2009.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal also convicted MLA's wife Asma in the case, saying the prosecution successfully proved its case, beyond reasonable doubts.

"The prosecution has successfully proved its case, beyond reasonable doubts, against accused Asma that she caused simple hurt on the person of a public servant in discharge of her duties.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 12 in Delhi excise policy case

"The prosecution has further proved beyond reasonable doubts that both the accused persons i.e. Abdul Rehman and Asma, in furtherance of their common intention, criminally intimidated the complainant and assaulted her, while she was holding the office of public servant and was in discharge of her duties as public servant, to deter her from discharging her duties," the judge said.

According to the prosecution, the complainant was slapped by Asma on February 4, 2009 while she was working as principal of SKV School, Jafrabad, Delhi.

It was further alleged that Abdul Rehman, who represents Seelampur constituency, along with few other persons, barged into the school, and threatened to kill the complainant and also used derogatory words for her.