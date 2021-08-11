Delhi court discharges Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, others in chief secretary assault case

A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs in a case related to the alleged assault on the then chief secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta, however, ordered framing of charges against two AAP MLAs - Amantullah and Prakash Jarwal - in the case.
The criminal case relates to the alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19, 2018 and besides the chief minister and his deputy, 11 AAP MLAs were also made accused in the case.
Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail in October 2018.
Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were granted bail earlier by the High Court.
The alleged assault had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.
