Delhi court dismisses default bail pleas of two accused in case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the bail applications of two accused persons in a money laundering case lodged against AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain in a disproportionate assets case.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull dismissed the default bail application filed by Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, who are accused of abetting Satyendar Kumar Jain in acquisition of assets disproportionate to his known sources of Income.

Both had moved the application, claiming they deserved to be granted statutory bail as the charge sheet filed against them was incomplete.

The ED opposed their application on the ground that they were arrested on June 30, 2022 for the offence of money laundering and the prosecution complaint (ED’s equivalent of charge sheet) was filed on July 27, 2022, well before the expiry of 60-day prescribed period.

However, the accused claimed that the charge sheet, also known as the final report, was incomplete since the agency claimed the investigation was still going on.

The judge observed a charge sheet is complete if on the basis of it and the documents filed along with it, the court, after applying its mind, is in a position to take cognizance of the offence.

“If the court is able to take the cognizance of the offence as alleged in the charge sheet, then charge sheet is complete and accused has got no right to default bail. It is immaterial as to what investigating agency mentions in the charge sheet regarding further investigation,” the judge said.

The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

On November 17 last year, the court had dismissed Jain’s bail plea in the case.

It had said Jain was prima facie involved in concealing the proceeds of crime.

Besides him, the trial court had also denied bail to Vaibhav and Ankush, saying they "knowingly" assisted Satyendar Jain in concealing the proceeds of crime and were prima facie guilty of money laundering.