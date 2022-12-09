Aftab Poonawala's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Delhi court extends Aftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

Poonawala was produced before the court through videoconferencing

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 09 2022, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 15:34 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

A court on Friday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, a source said.

Poonawala was produced before the court through videoconferencing, the court source said.

Also Read | Mehrauli murder: Aftab Poonawala's polygraph, narco answers same

In the last hearing in the case on November 26, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused by 13 days.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aftab Poonawala
Mehrauli murder case
India News

What's Brewing

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

 