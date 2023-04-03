Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 17

A Delhi court on Monday extended AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 17 in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday dismissed the bail plea by the former Delhi deputy chief minister in connection with the now-scrapped policy being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court had, on March 20, sent him to judicial custody till April 3.

More to follow...