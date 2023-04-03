Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 17

Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 17

The court had, on March 20, sent him to judicial custody till April 3

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 14:32 ist
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after being appeared before Rouse Avenue court. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Monday extended AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 17 in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday dismissed the bail plea by the former Delhi deputy chief minister in connection with the now-scrapped policy being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

More to follow...

India News
Manish Sisodia
AAP

