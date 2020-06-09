Delhi court grants bail to builder vulnerable to COVID-19

A Delhi Court has granted 45-day interim bail to a builder, arrested by the city police in two cases for allegedly duping flat-buyers of a Noida-based residential project, noting that he was vulnerable to coronavirus.

District judge M P Singh granted the relief to 63-year-old Diwakar Sharma, the managing director of Shubhkamna Buildtech, after the jail officials submitted that the accused had multi systematic ailments and he was already on long term intake of steroids “which might have reduced his immunity”.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, in the bail application for the accused, told the court in a hearing held through video conferencing that his client needed specialised treatment, “which has also been accepted by the jail officials. It is not possible to give him specialised health care if he is lodged in Mandoli jail".

The court had also sought a report from the jail authorities that submitted that “he is suffering from Sarcoidosis and Diabetes Mellitus with Complaint of difficulty in breathing”.

“As per the medical report from the jail, he is vulnerable to Covid-19 because of multi systematic ailments; that he is already on long term intake of steroids which might have reduced his immunity.

“It is further stated in the report that it would be better for his health, if he receives specialised health care and takes assistance of the specialist. It is further stated in the report that management of his health in the jail has been put on hold due to pandemic,” the court noted.

While granting him bail on medical grounds, the court directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount each in both the cases.

The court further directed him to appear before the police station in both the cases every Sunday and submit his medical report at the end of 45-day interim bail.

The accused was arrested on September 6, 2018 by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing.

The case was lodged on a complaint filed by a society 'Techomes Flat Buyers Welfare Association' on behalf of 49 members of the society, alleging that the buyers had purchased flats in the residential project namely "shubhkamna-advert techomes" being developed by the accused company at a plot in Sector-137 of Noida.

The complainants alleged that the company gave assurance of giving physical possession of their flats within 36 months from the start of construction, which started on February 2, 2011.

The buyers have paid nearly 90 per cent of the total sale consideration of their respective flats in terms of the payment schedule. But later the builder had stopped the construction all of a sudden, the police said, adding that the builder had started booking of flats before even execution of lease deed and had diverted the funds for his own use.

During the course of investigation it was been found that the accused collected crores of rupees from the buyers. An investigation of the case is in underway, the police added.

He was later arrested by the police in another case of fraud on February 14, 2019.