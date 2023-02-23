Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail till February 28 to Congress leader Pawan Khera, arrested by the Assam Police in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal granted interim bail to Khera, who was produced before the court, on a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and one surety of the like amount.

The magistrate passed the order around 6:10 pm after receiving a copy of the apex court's order for Khera's release.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had earlier in the day ordered the grant of interim bail to Khera till February 28 in the case lodged in Assam.

The apex court had said Khera will be produced before the competent magistrate in Delhi and released on interim bail.