Delhi court grants interim bail to Pawan Khera

Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court had said Khera will be produced before the competent magistrate in Delhi and released on interim bail

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 23 2023, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 19:52 ist
Congress leader Pawan Khera. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail till February 28 to Congress leader Pawan Khera, arrested by the Assam Police in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal granted interim bail to Khera, who was produced before the court, on a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and one surety of the like amount.

The magistrate passed the order around 6:10 pm after receiving a copy of the apex court's order for Khera's release.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had earlier in the day ordered the grant of interim bail to Khera till February 28 in the case lodged in Assam.

The apex court had said Khera will be produced before the competent magistrate in Delhi and released on interim bail.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pawan Khera
Congress
India News
Delhi

What's Brewing

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

 