Delhi court issues arrest warrant against former women's U-17 football coach accused of sexual misconduct

Sexual misconduct: Warrant against India U-17 ex-coach

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 11 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 20:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Delhi court has issued a warrant of arrest against Alex Mario Ambrose who was sacked as assistant coach of Indian women's under-17 football team for alleged sexual misconduct.

An FIR was registered against Ambrose at the Dwarka Sector 23 police station under Section 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The assistant coach was called back from Norway for the alleged misconduct with a player during a training and exposure tour of Europe. The All India Football Federation sacked Ambrose in July last year.

Also Read | Teen sodomised by five boys from neighbourhood in north Delhi, search on for accused

On Friday, additional sessions judge Gagandeep Jindal issued a warrant of arrest under Section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court also issued a notice to the surety on breach of a bond under Section 446 of the CrPC.

It had issued summons against Ambrose on October 27 last year.

The court posted the matter for further proceedings on February 25.

Delhi
Pocso
Pocso act
sexual misconduct
India News

