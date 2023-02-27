Delhi court reserves order on Sisodia's CBI custody

Delhi court reserves order on Sisodia's CBI custody

The CBI produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before a court and sought his five-day custody a day after arresting him in the excise policy scam case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 27 2023, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 16:26 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court has reserved its order on CBI's plea for five-day custody of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in excise scam case, on Monday.

The CBI produced the AAP leader before a court and sought his five-day custody, a day after arresting him in the excise policy scam case.

Sisodia, who was produced before special judge M K Nagpal, claimed that there was no evidence against him and opposed the CBI's plea for his remand.

The counsel for the probe agency submitted that the arrested minister's custody was required for effective interrogation in the case.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

(With agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manish Sisodia
CBI
Delhi

What's Brewing

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

 