Delhi court reserves order on Sisodia's CBI custody

A Delhi court has reserved its order on CBI's plea for five-day custody of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in excise scam case, on Monday.

The CBI produced the AAP leader before a court and sought his five-day custody, a day after arresting him in the excise policy scam case.

Sisodia, who was produced before special judge M K Nagpal, claimed that there was no evidence against him and opposed the CBI's plea for his remand.

The counsel for the probe agency submitted that the arrested minister's custody was required for effective interrogation in the case.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

(With agency inputs)