Lawrence Bishnoi sebt to 4-day police custody

Delhi court sends Lawrence Bishnoi to 4-day police custody in illegal arms supply case

The court passed the order on an application moved by Delhi Police seeking Bishnoi's custodial interrogation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2023, 19:45 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 19:45 ist
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. credit: IANS Photo. Credit: IANS Photo

A court here on Saturday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to four days' custody of Delhi Police's Special Cell in an illegal arms supply case.

The court passed the order on an application moved by Delhi Police seeking Bishnoi's custodial interrogation in a case related to the recovery of 25 pistols from an alleged arms trafficker, Mukund Singh, who supplied weapons and ammunition to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang.

Also Read: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

The police submitted that sustained interrogation of the accused was required to identify his gang members to whom the recovered arms and ammunition were to be supplied and to unearth the conspiracy hatched by the gang to eliminate its rivals and others.

Delhi Police also said that Bishnoi needs to be confronted with Singh, who is already in custody in this case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Lawrence Bishnoi
Delhi Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

 