Delhi court stays trial proceedings against Satyendar Jain

Court stays trial proceedings against Satyendar Jain

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 19 2022, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 11:24 ist

The Delhi court on Monday stayed the trial court proceedings and bail hearing of Satyendar Jain and others in a money laundering case.

The District Judge of Rouse Avenue Court also issued notice to all accused on ED plea seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

More to follow...

 

Satyendar Jain
Delhi
India News

