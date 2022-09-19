Delhi court stays trial proceedings against Satyendar Jain

The Delhi court on Monday stayed the trial court proceedings and bail hearing of Satyendar Jain and others in a money laundering case.
The District Judge of Rouse Avenue Court also issued notice to all accused on ED plea seeking transfer of the case to another judge.
More to follow...
