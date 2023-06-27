Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 1

A Delhi court Tuesday posted for July 1 the decision on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal said it was a “lengthy charge sheet” and adjourned the matter.

“Fresh chargesheet filed. Let it be checked. Since it's a lengthy charge sheet, will keep it for consideration for a couple of days,” the judge said.