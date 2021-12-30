Delhi courts revert to virtual hearing from January 3 amid rise in Covid cases

In view of the "alarming and worrisome" rise in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi High Court on Thursday decided to conduct the proceedings through virtual mode only in courts across the national capital between January 3 and 15.

“There is, indubitably, a sudden spurt and spike in Covid-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi. Such a rise is quite alarming and worrisome. The Government of NCT of Delhi has already issued a ‘yellow alert’ in Delhi. It is high time that this court also takes all the possible precautionary and preventive measures to thwart any possibility of a resurgence of any wave of extreme nature," Chief Justice D N Patel said.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi shot up to 1,313 on Thursday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Omicron variant is being detected in patients with no travel history indicating a gradual spread in the community.

The present grim scenario has left us with no other viable option, the Chief Justice added.

It was decided that the High Court would take up matters as per the existing arrangement with regard to the listing of cases, through virtual mode only. Similarly, the District Courts in Delhi shall also, with effect from January 3, 2022, hold courts through virtual mode only. This arrangement would for now continue till January 15.

The decision was taken after consultation with the members of the administrative and general supervision committee of the High Court. The inputs were also taken from the President of Delhi High Court Bar Association as well as from the Chairman of Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi and other senior office bearers.

"They all are also of the view that immediate steps are required to be taken to safeguard the health and well-being of all the stakeholders while also ensuring that the justice delivery system remains functional," an official note said.

