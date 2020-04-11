Delhi COVID-19 cases surge past 1,000; 5 fresh deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 1000-mark on Saturday with five more deaths being reported, taking the toll to 19.

With 166 fresh cases, the total number of cases has surged to 1,069.

Of the 166 new cases, 128 people belong to "positive cases-under special operations". This refers to those linked to a religious gathering in the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi's Nizamuddin in mid-March.

Till Friday, Delhi government health bulletin has been identifying these cases as "positive cases-Markaz Masjid".

The World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health have recently asked stakeholders to avoid using words that could stigmatize people belonging to a particular section.

The health bulletin also said that the cluster containment plan for COVID-19 is implemented at various locations of Delhi. Houses in containment zone are being surveyed by medical teams and people were made aware about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, methods of prevention, social distancing measures and importance of hand washing.

Delhi health authorities have surveyed at least 35,000 people in over 5,000 houses spread across the hotspots in the capital as part of the containment strategy. Around 30 localities have been sealed after more cases were detected from there.

In South East Delhi, medical teams surveyed 6,823 people in 1,466 houses in Nizamuddin Basti area and another 1,676 people in 544 houses in Nizamuddin West locality.

Similar exercise was also carried out in South Delhi where 300 people in 68 houses in Hauz Rani and 1,000 people in 152 houses of Sangam Vihar were examined.

In North Delhi's Jahangirpuri, medical teams conducted survey of 2,800 houses where around 25,000 people were examined.