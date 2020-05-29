Delhi COVID-19 death toll nears 400; National capital records 1,106 new cases

Delhi added 82 more deaths to COVID-19 toll taking the total to near 400-mark on Friday when the capital recorded 1,106 new cases, highest spike in a single day.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Of the 82 deaths, only 13 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours while rest 69 took place over a period of 34 days prior to that, which were "reported late" by hospitals. The death toll has now climbed to 398.

This was disclosed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a digital address with Health Minister Satyender Jain. Usually, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses digitally but he has avoided it on Thursday too when Delhi crossed the 1,000 cases mark in a single day to settle at 1,024.

With 1,106 fresh cases, the total number of cases has now touched 17,387. In May alone, 13,868 cases have been reported, which is 79.76% of the total cases. Since May 18 when lockdown 4.0 came into effect with more relaxations, there were 7,362 cases or 53.08% of the cases reported this month so far.

On the deaths, Sisodia said 52 of the 69 deaths, which were reported during 34 deaths, were from Safdarjung Hospital.

He said there was no need to panic as Delhi’s rate of recovery was around 50%. "Cases are increasing across the country and there is rise in Delhi too. But there is no need to panic. There is no need to be scared," he said.

People need not rush to hospitals unless they show symptoms of virus infection, he said adding 80-90% people in home isolation are recovering.