Covid-19 positive scribe jumps of AIIMS building, dies

Delhi: Covid-19 positive journalist kills self by jumping off AIIMS building

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2020, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 18:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre died after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital building on Monday afternoon, police said.

The journalist worked with a Hindi daily and was a resident of northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, they said.

The incident took place at around 2 pm and the man was rushed to the hospital's ICU where doctors tried to revive him, a doctor said on condition of anonymity.

According to Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), the journalist was admitted to the Covid-19 ward at the Trauma Centre on June 24 after testing positive for the virus.

"He was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on June 24 and was apparently shifted to a High Dependency unit at the hospital. He was admitted on the first floor," a source at AIIMS said.

He had undergone surgery for brain tumour recently, the doctor said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Delhi
AIIMS
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Suicide

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 