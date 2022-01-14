Delhi Covid cases rising fast but deaths low: Kejriwal

Delhi Covid cases rising fast but hospitalisation and deaths low, says Arvind Kejriwal

He asked people to be responsible and assured them that the government has made all preparations and there are enough hospital beds

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 14 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 14:19 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Covid cases are rising fast but there no reason to worry, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday while emphasising that hospitalisation and death rates are low.

He asked people to be responsible and assured them that the government has made all preparations and there are enough hospital beds. 

"There is no need to panic. Cases have risen but hospitalisation and deaths are low.  We have made all the preparations and there is no shortage of beds," Kejriwal told reporters. 

Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 Covid-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths while the positivity rate went up to 29.21 per cent.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

 