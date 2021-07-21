Delhi Covid vaccine stock to last less than one day: Bulletin

Delhi has less than a day's stock of coronavirus vaccines left, with nearly 30,000 doses administered on July 19, according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The national capital, as on Tuesday morning, had a balance stock of 2,63,170 coronavirus vaccines, out of which 1,95,290 doses are of Covishield and 67,880 of Covaxin, data shared by the government showed.

However, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock is to be used, since its stock is limited and has irregular delivery cycles, it noted.

Only 25,986 doses were administered on Monday, of which 16,704 were first doses and 9,282 second doses.

As many as 93,83,468 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital till date, including 22,25,292 are second doses.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 47,605 doses per day.