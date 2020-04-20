Delhi crosses 2,000 mark in COVID-19 cases

With 110 fresh cases, the number of people affected by Covid-19 in the national capital has crossed the 2000-mark on Sunday while two more deaths were reported.
The total toll has risen to 45 while the number of cases is 2003. Eighty-three people have also been discharged from hospitals on Sunday with a total number of those recovered rising to 290.
At present, 1,668 people tested positive for Covid-19 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the capital.
An analysis of patients showed that 1,283 or 64.5% of 1,989 Covid-19 positive people were below the age of 50 years while 320 or 16.08% were aged between 50 and 60 years.
Those above 60 years of age were 389 or 19.40%. Details of 14 patients are yet to be ascertained.
The statistics relating to death showed that 25 or 56% of the 45 people who died were above the age of 60 years. Among the senior citizens, 22 or 88% had co-morbidity.
Ten each people belonged to 50-59 years and below 50 years age group. Nine persons who were below 50 years and seven in 50-59 years age group had co-morbidity.
So far, 24,387 samples have been tested of which 19,393 have tested negative. Authorities are yet to receive resuls of 2,872 samples.
