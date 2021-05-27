Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia inaugurates drive-in Covid-19 vaccination centre for 18 and above

Sisodia inaugurates drive-in Covid vaccination centre

A health worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a woman, at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

A drive-in vaccination centre for beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years was inaugurated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, officials said.

The centre, located in a parking lot of a plush mall, is being run by a leading private health facility, they said.

"Deputy CM Manish Sisodia opened a drive-in vaccination centre dedicated for the age group of 18-44 years. It is the first such facility, only for that particular age bracket," a spokesperson of the Fortis Hospital said, adding, that it is located at Select City Walk mall.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated Delhi's first drive-in vaccination centre inside the premises of another private facility in Dwarka, which will cater to all age groups.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi, in a vaccination bulletin issued online on Wednesday evening, had said, "For 18-44 age group, we were vaccinating over 80,000 people per day till a few days ago, but now it has been halted totally as we don't have doses for this category of beneficiaries".

Vaccination for the 18-44 years age group is now being done only at private hospitals, and a dose of vaccine is priced there between Rs 800 to Rs 1,350, which many in Delhi cannot afford, she had said.

