Sisodia writes to L-G for teachers' training in Finland

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia writes to L-G, seeks approval of proposal to send teachers to Finland for training

In the letter, Sisodia said 'politics' should not be played on 'such sensitive issues' and urged Saxena to clear the file

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2023, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 17:46 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: IANS Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena asking him to approve the government's proposal to send teachers of state-run schools to Finland for a training programme.

The Delhi government had on January 20 sent the proposal to the Lt Governor''s Office to allow the teachers to visit Finland, days after Saxena asked the government to first conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the programme.

In the letter, Sisodia said "politics" should not be played on "such sensitive issues'' and urged Saxena to clear the file.

"The file has been doing the rounds in your office since October last year. The file was again sent to you on January 20 but there has been no decision yet," Sisodia wrote in the letter.

"If the file is not cleared, the teachers' proposed training in March will also not happen," he said.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged the L-G to allow the teachers to attend the training programme.

"I urge Hon’ble L-G to allow our teachers to go abroad for training. Hon’ble L-G had himself said that he is not against it," he said in a tweet.

