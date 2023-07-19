Delhi domestic help abuse: IndiGo derosters pilot

Delhi domestic help abuse case: IndiGo derosters pilot; says matter being probed

According to the police, the woman works as a pilot in a private airline while her husband is deployed as a ground staff at another carrier.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 19 2023, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 18:01 ist
A screengrab of the video where the couple was thrashed by locals. Credit: Twitter/@Incognito_qfs

Amid a social media uproar over a pilot and her husband being beaten up for allegedly abusing a minor domestic help, IndiGo on Wednesday said it has derostered an employee from duties and the matter is being investigated.

Without specifically mentioning about the case, an IndiGo spokesperson said it is aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by the airline.

"We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties," the spokesperson said in a statement.

A 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at a couple's house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was allegedly beaten up by the two on Wednesday, following which a mob manhandled the duo, police said.

The accused – Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) – have been arrested for assaulting the minor, they said.

According to the police, the woman works as a pilot in a private airline while her husband is deployed as a ground staff at another carrier.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IndiGo Airlines
abuse
crime against children
India News
Viral video

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'

Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'

The curse stalking women’s football

The curse stalking women’s football

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

 