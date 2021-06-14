Delhi eases Covid-19 curbs: What's allowed, what's not from today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the opening of all market activities from Monday as part of the phased unlocking but kept public parks and gardens out of bounds.

As Covid-19 cases continued to dip in the national capital, Kejriwal said weekly markets will resume activity, but only one market will open in one zone on a particular day.

Here are the activities that will be allowed, restricted or continue to be disallowed in Delhi from June 14:

1. Schools and educational institutions will continue to remain closed in the national capital.

2. All shops in markets, malls will be allowed open from tomorrow in Delhi.

3. Restaurants will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

4. Weekly markets in Delhi will also open from tomorrow. However, only one market will be allowed in each zone.

5. Social, political, cultural gatherings will continue to remain prohibited.

6. Religious places have also been allowed to open, but no visitors would be allowed as yet.

7. All gyms, spas, yoga institute, cinema theatres, multiplexes and banquet halls will also continue to remain shut.

8. Sports complexes, swimming pools and stadiums have not been given a green signal yet.

9. The Delhi Metro will continue to ply with 50 per cent of the capacity.

Kejriwal said that if a spike in Covid-19 cases is observed in next week, restrictions will again be imposed on markets and restaurants in Delhi.

Delhi went under lockdown on April 19 as Covid-19 cases surged touching more than 28,000 cases every day.

The chief minister began lifting the curbs in a phased manner from May 31.