Covid: Environment Minister Rai discharged after a week

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai discharged from hospital after testing Covid-19 positive a week ago

Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, who has tested positive for Covid-19

  • Nov 30 2020, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 11:37 ist
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has been discharged from hospital, an official said on Monday.

The official said that Rai will be under home isolation for the next few days following doctors' advice.

"On Sunday evening, the minister was discharged from hospital after his medical condition improved," he said.

On November 26, the environment minister had tested positive for coronavirus and had been admitted to Max Hospital, Saket.

Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, who has tested positive for Covid-19. 

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been infected with coronavirus.

Rai, who is also the AAP's Delhi convenor, had met party workers around Diwali.

The minister had not attended the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Delhi on November 19 as he was not feeling well.

