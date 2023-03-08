Delhi excise policy case: ED grills Sisodia again

Delhi excise policy case: ED grills Manish Sisodia for second consecutive day

Like Tuesday, the ED reached Tihar jail at 11 am on Wednesday and questioned Sisodia about the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 08 2023, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 18:21 ist
Former Delhi Deputy Chief MInister Manish Sisodia. Credit: IANS Photo

Amid allegations that former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been lodged with dreaded criminals which was rebutted by Tihar jail authorities, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday grilled him for the second consecutive day in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

ED sources told IANS that the agency has got permission to quiz Sisodia for three days.

Also Read | Sisodia refused ‘Vipassana cell’ in Tihar jail, alleges AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Like Tuesday, the ED reached Tihar jail at 11 am on Wednesday and questioned Sisodia about the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP/its leaders received through hawala channel from the South Group.

Sisodia was also asked about Arun Pillai and K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and later remanded to judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue District Courts. His bail plea is pending before the court which will heard on March 10.

