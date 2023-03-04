CBI produces Sisodia before court in excise scam case

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Sisodia before court

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Mar 04 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 14:31 ist

The CBI on Saturday produced former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a court here.

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal on expiry of his five-day CBI custody granted on Monday and is likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

