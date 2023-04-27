Delhi excise case: ED files supplementary charge sheet

Delhi excise 'scam': ED files supplementary charge sheet before Delhi court

The ED did not name former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the case, in the latest charge sheet

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2023, 23:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 23:45 ist
Enforcement Directorate. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against businessmen Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Amandeep Singh Dhall in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The supplementary charge sheet, third in the case, is likely to come up for consideration before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Friday.

The ED did not name former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the case, in the latest charge sheet.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 12 in Delhi excise policy case

The agency said that the investigation against Sisodia is under way and a final report will be filed on him later.

According to the latest charge sheet, ED has charged that Hyderabad-based businessman Pillai was a close associate of Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha and he is required to be confronted with other accused in the case.

Dhall was the executive director of Brindco Sales Private Limited, which was a major importer and distributor of a variety of liquor brands and related beverages.

The court on Friday is also likely to deliver its order on Sisodia's bail application.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Enforcement Directorate
Delhi
Manish Sisodia
Money Laundering

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

 