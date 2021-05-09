Delhi extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 17; metro services to be shut

The Covid-19 lockdown in the national capital has been extended by one more week with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing that metro trains will also not run during this period.

Delhi has been in lockdown since April 19 night even as the cases and positivity rate are on a decline, which Kejriwal attributed to the stringent measures taken in the past over a fortnight.

Kejriwal said Covid-19 cases and positivity rate came down in the last few days but there is no reason for giving leniency at this point. He said the positivity rate was around 35 per cent on April 26 but due to the lockdown, it has come down to around 23 per cent.

"However, we have not reached that point that we can lift the restrictions. The lockdown has been extended till 5 AM on May 17. We are taking more stringent measures. We are shutting metro services also," he said.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority extending the lockdown said that the situation in the national capital has been reviewed again and it has been observed that Covid-19 cases and positivity rate are "still very high".

It also noted that the bed occupancy in hospitals is also on the "higher side and in order to contain the spread of the virus and to further break the transmission chain, curfew needs to be extended for another week".

According to the order, marriages can be held at court or at homes with not more than 20 people in attendance. "There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels, and similar places during the period," it said.

For the marriage function, disco jockeys, sound system, tentage, catering or similar services will not be allowed.

Owners of marriage halls, catering services, and sound systems will have to either return the advance amount or will have to mutually agree to organise the marriage at a later date.

Only essential services will be allowed during the curfew. Government officials have been tasked with ensuring people follow appropriate Covid-19 behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at inter-state bus terminals, railway stations, markets, and shops providing essential goods.

Police have been asked to check the movement of people and vehicles by putting an adequate number of checking points with the "objective to prevent unnecessary movement of people on roads during curfew".