Delhi faces health emergency as smog chokes NCR

Delhi and its suburbs stared at a health emergency as thick smog, contributed by weather conditions and a spike in stubble burning in Punjab, enveloped much of the National Capital Region for the second day on Friday. The overall air quality index (AQI) hovered at the 450 mark at several places, considered “severe”.

Over the last two days, the Delhi government has announced several measures to curb pollution under its Graded Response Action Plan, including banning plying non-CNG trucks and non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered primary schools to remain closed from Saturday to keep children safe. The city government asked 50 per cent of its staff to work from home and said an advisory would be issued to private offices to follow suit.

It said that schools would be asked to curtail senior students’ outdoor activities.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on November 10 a PIL seeking fresh guidelines on stubble burning.

The National Human Rights Commission asked chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to appear before it on November 10 to discuss pollution as it is not satisfied with the steps taken so far. The Delhi government asked revenue commissioners to prepare a plan for staggered timings of markets and offices.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution jumped to 34 per cent on Thursday, the highest this season so far, which experts said was the reason behind the thick layer of smog persisting over the Delhi-NCR. Punjab on Thursday reported 2,666 farm fires.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take “urgent and substantive” measures to control stubble burning in the state that has converted the national capital “into a gas chamber”.

In response, Mann accused Saxena of stopping the work of Delhi’s elected government and said the Lieutenant Governor was politicising the issue.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the problem of air pollution was affecting the entirety of north India and that there should be no blame game or politics over it. “Since our government is there in Punjab, stubble burning is our responsibility. It has just been six months since we formed the government. Give us time till next year to address the issue of stubble burning,” he said.