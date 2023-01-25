Delhi: Foetus found in Mehrauli sewer, probe on

Delhi: Foetus found in Mehrauli sewer, probe on

The foetus was found to be around 2 to 2.5 months old, a senior police officer said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 25 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 22:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A human foetus was found in a sewer in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Wednesday. Police said they were informed on Tuesday about a foetus at Paryavaran Complex, IGNOU Road in Saidulajab.

The foetus was found to be around 2 to 2.5 months old, a senior police officer said. The foetus has been preserved in the AIIMS hospital mortuary and further proceedings are on, police said, adding the spot where the foetus was found was inspected by a crime team.

Another foetus was found on Tuesday in a sewer in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Foetus
India News
New Delhi

What's Brewing

Teaser for Salman's next showed in 'Pathaan' screening

Teaser for Salman's next showed in 'Pathaan' screening

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Early morning queues, cheer ring in SRK's 'Pathaan'

Early morning queues, cheer ring in SRK's 'Pathaan'

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

 