Delhi gets 'green war room' to monitor pollution levels

Delhi gets 'green war room' to monitor pollution levels this winter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2020, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 15:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday inaugurated a 'green war room' at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor pollution levels in the city this winter.

The minister said a 10-member team has been set up to monitor the levels of primary pollutants, measures taken to curb pollution and status of complaints received through Green Delhi mobile application.

Satellite data related to farm fires in the neighbouring states will also be analysed in the green war room.  

There are different agencies working to deal with the problem of air pollution in Delhi. The green war room has been set up to coordinate their efforts, Rai said.

He said the control room will work towards ensuring stricter enforcement of guidelines to check dust pollution at construction and demolition sites, ready-mix concrete plants, and garbage burning.

“This anti-dust campaign will continue in mission mode till October 15 and strict action will be taken against the violators,” he said. 

The environment minister said the pollution levels at 13 hotspots in the city and the steps taken to bring them down will also be monitored via the green war room.

He added that daily reports on the number of complaints received and grievances redressed will be sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Pollution
Air Pollution

What's Brewing

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

'Muh meetha' festival season to boost palm oil demand

'Muh meetha' festival season to boost palm oil demand

New England’s forests are sick. They need tree doctors.

New England’s forests are sick. They need tree doctors.

Trump does fear the coronavirus but not with his words

Trump does fear the coronavirus but not with his words

 