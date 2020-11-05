Delhi government bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali as Covid-19 cases surge

Delhiites will not be allowed to burst crackers during Diwali with the Arvind Kejriwal government on Thursday deciding to ban firecrackers between November 7 and 30 due to rising Covid-19 cases and pollution in the national capital.

The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Twitter after a review meeting of Covid-19 in the capital, which has witnessed a huge surge in daily cases of virus infection, with the Chief Secretary, Health Department officials and District Magistrates (DMs).

Delhi has become the third state to ban the bursting of crackers due to rise in Covid-19 cases. Rajasthan and Odisha have already taken the decision to ban crackers.

Kejriwal said Covid-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to the ongoing festival season and pollution.

It was decided to "1. Ban crackers in Delhi 2. Ramp up medical infrastructure, oxygen and ICU beds are being increased in Delhi government hospitals", he tweeted.

He also said the Delhi High Court has stayed the government's order to increase ICU beds in private hospitals following which the latter has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. "We hope the Supreme Court will lift the stay keeping in view the critical situation," he said.

The Chief Minister said the meeting also decided for targeted testing and that all steps should be taken to ensure that fatality rate does not increase.

The decision to ban bursting crackers came hours after Kejriwal himself appealed to Delhiites to celebrate Diwali without burning crackers.

"If we burn crackers, we will be playing with the health of our children and our family. We are arranging for something different for Diwali this year," he said.

He said Delhi is facing trouble with Covid-19 and pollution this year and the state government is making all efforts to deal with it.

"The situation of Covid-19 is deteriorating due to pollution. Every year, the smoke from stubble burning causes pollution in Delhi. This has been continuing for many years now, but no state government has provided any effective solution to the problem of stubble burning," he said.

He said pollution is at its peak right now...Last year, we had vowed to not burn crackers on Diwali...We will celebrate Diwali together this year as well, without burning crackers. If we burn crackers, we will be playing with the health of our children and our family. We are arranging for something different for Diwali this year," he added.

He also said that he along with his Cabinet colleagues will perform 'Lakshmi Puja' on November 14 on the occasion of Diwali, which will be telecast live from some TV channels.

"I wish to appeal to my brothers and sisters in Delhi to join in the puja celebrations. I believe that when the people of Delhi will perform Lakshmi Puja from their homes at the same time, celebrating the coming back of Lord Rama after 14 years of vanvaas, celebrating the coming of Lakshmi, it will generate a very positive atmosphere and good vibes in Delhi. I believe it will be good for the people of Delhi, it will be for the good of every family," he added.