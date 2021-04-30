Delhi government hopes to complete Covid-19 vaccination drive in three months

Delhi Chief Minister on Friday expressed hope that all Delhiites will be given Covid-19 vaccine within the next three months amid no clarity on vaccine availability at a time the drive has been expanded to cover those in the 18-44 age group.

With Delhi not starting to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group from Saturday as allowed by the Centre, Kejriwal said the city administration will soon be announcing the date for the drive but urged people not to queue up at vaccination centres before the announcement as this might lead to violation of social distancing and create a law-and-order situation.

"We have not yet received the vaccines from the companies. It is hoped that the vaccines will arrive in a day or two, following which we will begin the drive. Around three lakh Covishield vaccines are to be delivered by tomorrow or the day after. Thereafter, more doses will arrive," Kejriwal said during a digital address.

Both the Serum Institute of India manufacturing Covishield and Bharat Biotech manufacturing Covaxin have been asked to provide 67 lakh doses each within three months, he said.

Read: Don't queue outside vaccination centres, have not received vaccines yet: Arvind Kejriwal

"We will vaccinate every citizen in Delhi within three months. I request everyone not to rush. Everyone is to be inoculated and proper infrastructure has been made for the same. This vaccination drive will be massive. Therefore, I appeal to every citizen for their utmost cooperation," he said.

He said the Delhi government is trying its best to get the entire population of Delhi vaccinated within the next three months.

"We have formulated a plan and even the infrastructure needed for this is in place. Now it will depend on the two companies as to how swiftly they provide us with the vaccine. If they are able to provide sufficient quantities of the vaccine, then we will try to vaccinate the people of Delhi within three months," he added.

He said it has been observed that those who have been inoculated are comparatively better off than those who haven’t been. "It is not that they are prevented from catching Covid, but even if they do, it is not fatal and does not turn into something serious. The vaccine acts as a protective shield. Therefore, I urge everyone to get vaccinated as these are completely safe and entail no danger," he added.