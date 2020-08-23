Delhi government launches campaign for registration of construction workers from Monday

Delhi govt to register construction workers from Aug 24

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 23 2020, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 16:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: File Photo

The Delhi government will launch a 15-day-long campaign starting Monday for registration of construction workers in all the 70 assembly constituencies in the city.

Delhi's Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said the construction workers may apply to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at these camps from August 24 to September 11.

If proper documents are furnished, the process of registration and verification will be completed on the spot, he said.

"In each of the 70 Assembly segments, a camp will be set up in a local school for registration of construction workers. The local MLAs, trade unions, engineers of agencies like PWD, MCD, Flood and Irrigation department have been asked to get the workers registered at these camps," Rai said in a press conference.

The online registration process that was started during the pandemic will continue and the construction workers can go to the camps for verification after applying online, he said. 

The construction work which was halted due to the pandemic has restarted and there is a demand of workers at construction sites, he said.

Rai said the Board had provided Rs 5,000 to each of the 40,000 registered construction workers for two months during the lockdown period.

It also undertakes various welfare measures like providing financial assistance for education and marriage of children, old age pension and accidental insurance to the registered construction workers, Rai added.

