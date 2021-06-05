Delhi govt likely to further ease Covid-19 lockdown

Delhi government likely to further ease Covid-19 lockdown from next week

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2021, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 11:21 ist
Factory workers wearing masks on their way to work places after unlock process in the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown begins. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce further lockdown relaxations from the next week amid a dip in the city's daily Covid-19 case count, officials said on Saturday.

Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day, is also expected to announce the steps to deal with the possible third wave of the coronavirus.

An official said the government may allow markets and other activities from June 7 as the Covid-19 situation has gradually been improving. Last week, the government had allowed manufacturing and construction activities to resume in Delhi while beginning the phased unlock process. The lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19.

The city recorded 523 fresh Covid-19 cases and 50 fatalities on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to Delhi government data.

Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus

